Malta names train-on squad for tests ahead

Malta Rugby League has named an expanded train-on squad for what is set to be the national team’s busiest-ever schedule.

They will participate in two world events, the Emerging Nations World Championship at the end of the year in Sydney, and European Championship C – South, which doubles up as a qualifying event for 2021 Rugby League World Cup 2021, together with other internationals, including a June Test against South Africa.

The Knights have named 28 locally-based players in the squad who have been in training under head coach Sam Blyton-Keep for several weeks as they prepare to start their Euro C campaign against Ukraine in Marsa on 30 June.

MRL official and Falcons player Jean Pierre Zarb said: “We are committed to growing the Knights brand by spreading our wings and showcasing the game to fans in all parts of Malta and around the world. Our aim is to win European Championship C and to do so we will need to play incredibly well throughout as the quality of the other countries is going to be higher than ever.

“I am confident that we have the squad to ensure a successful campaign as we have some special players like Matthew Camilleri and Joseph Pio-Mizzi making an impression. Add in a couple of experienced heritage players like Jake Attard and possibly Matthew Mizzi, plus we are looking forward to playing on home soil for the first time since September 2015.”

MALTA TRAIN-ON SQUAD

Jake Attard (Asquith), Joshua Cregan (Bankstown Sports), Blake Phillips (Collegians), Martin Barbara, Luke Cutajar, Damien Davis, Ernest Degabriele, Vince Farrugia, Tyson Freeman, Matthew James Grech, Liam Scicluna, Luke Xuereb, Jean Pierre Zarb (Falcons), Ashley Harrison, Jon Jon Micallef (Gladiators), Clifford Debattista, Joseph Pio Mizzi (Gozo), Aaron Grech (Guildford), Kyal Greene (Helensburgh), Jake Mamo (Huddersfield), Jono Dallas (Jamberoo), Shaun Chircop, Nicolai Grech, Terence Galdes, Frankie Imbroll, Nathan Zammit (Kavallieri), Matthew Mizzi (Lithgow), Jarrod Sammut (London Broncos), Jeremy Dela (Malta Origin), Nathan Falzon (Nowra-Bomaderry), Matt Booth, Christian Briffa, Clayton Cassar, John Debono, Pete Debono, James Donovan, Aiden Grech, Anthony Harvey, Alessandro Patamia, Dillon Urry (Overseas RFC), Zach Borg (St Clair Comets), Aidan Glanville, Dean Zammit (St Marys), Joshua Caruana, Jake Lennox (St Pats Blacktown), Mark Alamango, Matthew Alexander, Malcolm Attard, Matthew Camilleri, Julian Caruana, Dragan Cerketa, Nick Formosa, Richard Gum, Gary Hili, Nicky Maylor, Charles Mercieca, Aidan Micallef, Ben Naudi, Ryan Sullivan (Stompers), Adam Campbell (Thirlmere Roosters), Cameron Mazelli, Tyson Muscat (Unattached), Ian Catania (Warilla), Ben Stone (West Newcastle), Justin Rodriguez (Wests Illawarra), Jamie Brincat Brockdorf, Daniel Ghirlando, Andrew Perrotti, Clive Sciberras (Wolves).