Malta prepare for World Cup Qualifier with Coaching course

An exciting and important period for Malta Rugby League has started,with a level 1 coaching course held in Valletta as part of the RLEF training and education portal project.

Ten aspiring coaches attended the course, including two local teachers who hope to introduce the sport into their schools. In very hot conditions they were put through their paces by local educator, Sam Blyton-Keep, current coach of the national team. Also in attendance was, David Hunter from cluster partner Norway, and RLEF Coach Development Manager, Martin Crick.

“The enthusiasm and commitment displayed by the coaches in energy- sapping conditions was an inspiration,” said Crick, ” which suggests that rugby league is now establishing solid foundations in Malta.”

Blyton-Keep added: “There is a great opportunity now to introduce the sport to youngers in the country, in particular, which will make us more sustainable. We are excited about the opportunities going forward.”

This development drive will be reinforced 0n Saturday 30 June, when Malta will play Ukraine, in Valletta, in the opening game of European Championship C–South. The game doubles as a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup, and the following day will see a Level 1 Match Officials course run, also in the capital, under the TEP.