Mammoth majority vote in favour of more Championship games on Sky Sports

44 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rugby League fans want more Championship games on television.

89% of people have said they want to see more action from the Championship after Featherstone and Halifax battled it out on Sky Sports in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

League Express ran a poll following the game, which Featherstone won 24-12, asking if they’d like to see the second-tier garner more exposure.

Over 1,000 votes were cast, with almost 90% of people claiming they want more second-tier games on television.

After last night's game, would you like to see more Championship games on Sky Sports? — League Express (@leagueexpress) May 12, 2017

Sky Sports currently hold the rights to the Championship, but have only broadcast games from the Summer Bash since the start of the agreement, which expires in 2021.

Other than this year’s weekend event in Blackpool, the broadcasting giants have revealed no further plans to cover more Championship fixtures, much to the frustration of many.

However, with high demand for more coverage continuing, they may change their mind moving forward.