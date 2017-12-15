Mamo back in full training

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone has revealed Jake Mamo is back in full training with the Giants.

The Australian fullback told League Express this week that he hoped to be back in a full routine sooner rather than later following rehab on a foot injury, which had seen him miss the second-half of last season.

Stone confirmed that Mamo, who also said he was confident he’d be fit for the start of the season, had been introduced to a full schedule with the Giants on Thursday.

“Jake had his first session back with the team yesterday and did really well. He’s a very young and athletic bloke,” Stone said.

“These days they don’t often get the operations wrong so we’re pretty confident that given the right preparation between now and the first game he will have a good season and will stay injury free. He’s a really important part of our team.

“We’ve got a bit of depth with our backs and it makes us challenge for positions which is good. We’re quietly confident that we’ve got a better squad than last year, one with a little bit more depth, particularly in the backs where I felt we were a bit skinny last year.

“This year, with the inclusion of Jordan Turner and Jordan Rankin, it helps a bit as those players can play a couple of positions each and offer some stability and depth.”