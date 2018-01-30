Mamo set for Giants return as key duo cleared to play

Jermaine McGillvary, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Jake Mamo have all been included in Huddersfield’s 19-man squad to face Hull FC.

World Cup star McGillvary and Dream Team member Ikahihifo had both been doubts with knee and ankle injuries respectively, but both have made Rick Stone’s 19-man squad to face the Black and Whites on Thursday.

The Giants are further boosted by the return of Jake Mamo, who will make his return to competitive action after almost eight months out with an ankle injury.

Leroy Cudjoe, Alex Mellor and Tommy Symonds all miss out, as does Shannon Wakeman, who is struggling with a hamstring problem.

Giants squad to take on Hull FC: Brough, Clough, Ferguson, Gaskell, Hinchcliffe, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Leeming, Mamo, McGillvary, McIntosh, Murphy, O’Brien, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, Ta’ai, Turner, Walne.