Mamo set for spell on the sidelines

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants fullback Jake Mamo has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a foot injury, head coach Rick Stone confirmed.

The in-form star has scored 12 tries in nine Super League appearances, after missing the start of the season through injury, and will now face another spell on the sidelines after suffering a ligament injury in the Giants’ 24-16 home win over St Helens, their third straight victory.

“He’s got a significant ligament strain and that’s a big blow to our team because he’s been a revelation,” coach Rick Stone told BBC Radio Leeds. “He’s really sparked our team in the right direction.”

Stone’s side face Wigan Warriors on Friday night, as Adam O’Brien and Ukuma Ta’ai are in contention to make a return from injury.