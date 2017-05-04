Mamo warns his best is yet to come in a Huddersfield shirt

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield full-back Jake Mamo has warned Giants fans that his best is yet to come in a claret and gold shirt.

Mamo has started life at Huddersfield well, scoring three tries in his first three games and looking increasingly at home in Rick Stone’s side since his arrival from the NRL.

He will look to continue that good form tonight against Castleford – but he says that he knows internally that there’s much more still to come.

“I’ve been content with my first three games, obviously got a lot of improvement still but after missing so much time I was happy to basically just get through the games and making very little errors, so that’s my goal initially and then hopefully build from here,” he said.

“A big thing was getting my game fitness back and I’m still trying to do that, obviously missing pre-season makes it quite difficult to then come in and straight into full-back where you’re doing a lot of running, which is why I’ve been switching around with Darnell (McIntosh) on the wing a bit to just ease back into it.

“But yes, it will probably take me maybe four or five more weeks I suppose to try and get back to my best.”

However, Mamo admits he’s loving life in the UK after being lured over by former Newcastle coach Stone.

“I’m enjoying it, really it’s not that much different to home, I’m doing the same job so lifestyle is very similar. It’s just the weather that is a little bit different but to be honest it’s not even that bad, it’s not as bad as everyone says.

“For him to still get me here after being injured, I definitely still owe Stoney a lot so I’ll do my best out there during the games to pay him back.”