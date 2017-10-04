Man of Steel 2017: What did the complete top 10 look like?

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower October 4, 2017 11:38

Man of Steel 2017: What did the complete top 10 look like?

We know that Luke Gale is the 2017 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – but what did the rest of the top 10 look like?

It’s only the top three – which this year was Gale, Zak Hardaker and Albert Kelly – which is made public initially. However, the RFL now reveal all players’ votes after the event, which enables there to be a full look at the top 10.

So, here’s how they all scored – anyone noticeable missing?

Voting explained: Players were allowed three picks; their first pick scored 5 points, their second pick 3 points and their third pick 1 point. 

  1. Luke Gale (Castlef0rd) – 481 points
  2. Zak Hardaker (Castleford) – 449 points
  3. Albert Kelly (Hull FC) – 267 points
  4. Mahe Fonua (Hull FC) – 158 points
  5. Joel Moon (Leeds) – 126 points
  6. James Roby (St Helens) – 117 points
  7. Paul McShane (Castleford) – 115 points
  8. Matt Parcell (Leeds) – 98 points
  9. George Williams (Wigan) – 81 points
  10. Gareth Ellis (Hull FC) – 78 points
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower October 4, 2017 11:38

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad