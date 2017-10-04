Man of Steel 2017: What did the complete top 10 look like?

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

We know that Luke Gale is the 2017 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – but what did the rest of the top 10 look like?

It’s only the top three – which this year was Gale, Zak Hardaker and Albert Kelly – which is made public initially. However, the RFL now reveal all players’ votes after the event, which enables there to be a full look at the top 10.

So, here’s how they all scored – anyone noticeable missing?

Voting explained: Players were allowed three picks; their first pick scored 5 points, their second pick 3 points and their third pick 1 point.