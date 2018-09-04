Manfredi set for injury return as Wigan name Sarginson

Dom Manfredi’s injury nightmare is set to come to an end after being named in Wigan’s 19-man squad to face Wakefield on Thursday.

The winger hasn’t played a senior game for over two years after suffering two serious knee injuries.

An ACL injury in August 2016 ruled him out for a year before a failed comeback saw his absence take another hit.

However, he came through a reserve grade game unscathed last month and is now due to return to the Wigan first-team squad for the first time in 758 days.

Dan Sarginson has made himself available for selection, despite the passing of his brother.

Wigan Warriors Executive Director, Kris Radlinski said: “Dan has made the decision to make himself available for Thursday’s game, but we will continue to monitor his situation as we have a duty of care to him as one of our players.

“He has our full support throughout this extremely difficult time for him and his family.”

Wakefield have made two changes, with Chris Annakin and Joe Arundel replacing Max Jowitt and Anthony England.

Annakin was a late call-up to the squad for last week’s win over Huddersfield, replacing England.

Wigan: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tomkins, Williams.

Wakefield: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.