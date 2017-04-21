Manly beat Raiders in golden-point time

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Manly won a thrilling golden-point encounter in the Australian capital, defeating the Canberra Raiders 18-20 with a penalty goal by Dylan Walker rebounding off the upright and securing the points after a game that had swung both ways throughout the 80 minutes.

Walker opened the scoring with penalty after five minutes, giving Manly a two-point lead.

Junior Paulo should have scored for the Raiders to give them the lead, but he just failed to ground the ball.

But, in a tightly contested half, with the Raiders’ attack looking subdued, they took the lead on 27 minutes when Jarrod Croker touched down and converted his own try.

When Josh Papalli was fed by Josh Hodgson and blasted his way through Daly Cherry-Evans, Walker and Tom Trbojevic to touch down, with Croker adding the conversion, most of the crowd expected the Raiders to build on their ten-point lead.

But it was the Sea Eagles who grasped the initivative, first of all when Jake Trbojevic touched down a Cherry-Evans kick that rebounded off former St Helens star Sia Soliola. Then Walker ran a great line to touch down following a Lewis Brown pass. Walker’s two conversions game the Sea Eagles at 12-14 on 57 minutes.

Croker levelled the scores with a penalty on 65 minutes and the Raiders thought they had won it when Jordan Rapana, showing great athleticism, touched down a Blake Austin kick to the corner. Crucially Croker’s goal attempt hit the upright and the Raiders led by four.

The Sea Eagles weren’t finished, however, and they scored their third try when Tom Trbojevic touched down from a Frank Winterstein pass. Walker couldn’t add the goal, but he finally kicked the winning penalty in the 85th minute of the game in front of 15,976 spectators.

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Junior Paulo, 9 Josh Hodgson, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Josh Papalii, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Joe Tapine; Interchange: 14 Adam Clydsdale, 15 Luke Bateman, 16 Dunamis Lui, 17 Iosia Soliola.

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uata, 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 12 Curtis Sironen, 13 Jake Trbojevic; Interchange: 14 Lewis Brown, 15 Jackson Hastings, 18 Nate Myles, 17 Addin Fonua-Blake.

