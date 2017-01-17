Mantellato lands new club

54 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Hull Kingston Rovers winger Josh Mantellato has signed for Wyong Roos.

The 29-year-old started his career with the Roos, before eventually earning a call-up for Italy and eventually playing for Newcastle Knights.

Mantellato left the Robins at the end of last year following their relegation to the Championship and had been linked with moves to Castleford Tigers and Wests Tigers.

However, he has returned to Wyong, the feeder club of Sydney Roosters.