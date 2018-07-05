Manu and Minichiello sign new Hull FC deals

Hull FC have tied down veteran duo Sika Manu and Anthony Minichiello to new one-year deals.

The back-rowers were both off-contract at the end of the season, but have agreed to new extensions to keep them with the club in 2019.

Both have played their part in Hull FC’s recent Challenge Cup successes, with Minichiello now having over 100 appearances for the Black and Whites under his belt.

“One of the key reasons I wanted to stay on was to try and help the side to a Grand Final appearance,” Minichiello said.

“I want to make sure I have the chance to achieve that, it’s something that I’ve never done in my career but I’m still keen to achieve.”

Manu added: “Me and my family are really happy to have secured my future for 2019.

“This club is in a great place at the moment and I believe we’re in a good position to continue our progression over the next few years and get to a Grand Final.

“This city has been great for us. We love it here in Hull – the people are really friendly, particularly the Hull FC supporters. It has definitely played a role in my decision.”