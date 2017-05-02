Manu handed two-match ban

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 2, 2017 17:43

Manu handed two-match ban

Hull FC back-row Sika Manu has been issued a two-match suspension after pleading guilty to a Grade C dangerous contact charge.

Manu was sinbinned for a tackle on Ryan Atkins in the club’s victory over Warrington and was subsequently charged for the tackle.

He accepted the offence and was handed a £300 fine plus a two-game ban, which means he will miss Hull’s Betfred Super League clash with Widnes and their Challenge Cup game with Catalans.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 2, 2017 17:43

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions