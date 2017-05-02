Manu handed two-match ban
Hull FC back-row Sika Manu has been issued a two-match suspension after pleading guilty to a Grade C dangerous contact charge.
Manu was sinbinned for a tackle on Ryan Atkins in the club’s victory over Warrington and was subsequently charged for the tackle.
He accepted the offence and was handed a £300 fine plus a two-game ban, which means he will miss Hull's Betfred Super League clash with Widnes and their Challenge Cup game with Catalans.