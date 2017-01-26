Manuokafoa charged following Smith injury

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Manase Manuokafoa has been charged for the tackle that resulted in a serious leg injury to Matty Smith.

During St Helens’ 16-0 pre-season victory over the Vikings, Manuokafoa was involved in a tackle that resulted in the Saints halfback being helped from the field.

Smith has now been ruled out of the start of the season, which caused Keiron Cunningham to fume at the tackle made by Manuokafoa, which he described as ‘horrendous’.

The Match Review Panel deemed the tackle worthy of punishment, with Manuokafoa’s early guilty plea withdrawn due to the injury caused.

He now faces a maximum three-game suspension.

Meanwhile, Elliott Miller and George Tyson of Whitehaven and Oldham respectively face three to five game suspensions for Grade D charges.

All three players will face an independent On Field Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday, January 31.