How many players does your club have at the World Cup?

With all 14 World Cup squads now confirmed, we know exactly how each nation will line up at the World Cup, that starts in just two weeks time.

Impressively the vast majority of clubs playing in the European league structure will be represented at the competition, which will take place in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. 30 of the 40 clubs playing in Super League all the way down to League 1 have at least one player heading to the event, meaning there will be plenty of players to watch out for during the competition.

But which clubs will have their flags waved the highest by their current stars? We’ve done the maths, and all the information is right here.

Super League

All twelve Super League clubs will be represented in the World Cup, although there are very big differences in the number of players each club has attending.

Catalans and St Helens lead the way with eleven players each, with Saints boasting the highest number of nations their players will be representing with five.

Meanwhile, Widnes have just one player going to the competition in Ed Chamberlain, who will represent Ireland.

Surprisingly, champions Leeds Rhinos have just four players heading to the competition, with only Widnes, Wakefield and newly-promoted Hull Kingston Rovers having less representation.

Castleford Tigers (Five players): Garry Lo, Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken, Ben Roberts, Gadwin Springer.

Catalans Dragons (Eleven players): Paul Aiton, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, Julian Bousquet, Nabil Djalout, Benjamin Garcia, Thibault Margalet, Sam Moa, Romain Navarette, Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha.

Huddersfield Giants (Six players): Danny Brough, Dale Ferguson, Jermaine McGillvary, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Shannon Wakeman.

Hull FC (Five players): Bureta Faraimo, Sika Manu, Hakim Miloudi, Mark Minichiello, Scott Taylor.

Hull Kingston Rovers (Three players): Danny Addy, Ben Kavanagh, Kieran Moran.

Leeds Rhinos (Four players): Ryan Hall, Anthony Mullally, Brad Singleton, Kallum Watkins.

Salford Red Devils (Five players): Gavin Bennion, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Craig Kopczak, Manu Vatuvei.

St Helens (Eleven players): Kyle Amor, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Jonny Lomax, Ben Morris, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Mark Percival, James Roby, Alex Walmsley.

Wakefield Trinity (Three players): Liam Finn, Scott Grix, James Hasson.

Warrington Wolves (Nine players): Kevin Brown, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Toby King, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell.

Widnes Vikings (One player): Ed Chamberlain.

Wigan Warriors (Seven players): John Bateman, Jack Higginson, Thomas Leuluai, Micky McIlorum, Sean O’Loughlin, Lewis Tierney, George Williams.

Championship

London Broncos are by far and aware the leaders in the Championship, with ten of their players on their way Down Under.

Impressively, 11 of the 12 clubs will feature players in the competition, with Dewsbury Rams the only club not having any players attending.

Leigh, Toronto and Toulouse all have five players set to feature.

Barrow Raiders (One player): Shane Toal.

Batley Bulldogs (One player): Dave Scott.

Featherstone Rovers (Two players): Sam Brooks, Frankie Mariano.

Halifax (One player): Chester Butler.

Leigh Centurions (Five players): Sam Hopkins, Samisoni Langi, Antoni Maria, Peter Mata’utia, Eloi Pelissier.

London Broncos (Ten players): John Boudebza, Michael Channing, Ben Evans, Dalton Grant, Ben Hellewell, Elliot Kear, Mark Offerdahl, Api Pewhairangi, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams.

Rochdale Hornets (One player): Matty Hadden.

Sheffield Eagles (Three players): Matty Fozard, Will Hope, James Kelly.

Swinton Lions (One player): Rhodri Lloyd.

Toronto Wolfpack (Five players): Ryan Brierley, Ryan Burroughs, Joseph Eichner, Liam Kay, Ashton Sims.

Toulouse Olympique (Five players): Bastien Ader, Andrew Bentley, Kane Bentley, Clement Boyer, Mark Kheirallah.

League 1

Seven of the 16 League 1 clubs will have players in the even, with Bradford coming out on top with three of their stars heading to the tournament.

Bradford Bulls (Three players): Joe Keyes, Oscar Thoams, Brandan Wilkinson.

Gloucestershire All Golds (Two players): Courtney Davies, Steve Parry.

Hunslet (One player): Danny Ansell.

Newcastle Thunder (One player): Matty Barron.

Oldham (Two players): Joe Burke, Richard Lepori.

South Wales Ironmen (Two players): Andrew Gay, Christiaan Roets.

Workington Town (Two players): Phil Joseph, Callum Phillips.