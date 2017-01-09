Marc Green: I didn’t take a penny from Bradford

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Marc Green has broken his silence over the current position of Bradford Bulls, and has denied accusations that he took money out of the club.

The former owner of the club has come in for heavy criticism on social media, with some blaming him for the club’s demise.

However, speaking exclusively to League Express, Green responded to his critics in an extensive interview.

“During my time at the club I did not take a single penny from it,” he said.

“Members of my family also worked there and did not receive a penny. I want to correct what appears to be a publicly held misconception of the club’s financial position having been caused in some way by me taking funds out of the club. As a point of fact, I did not, even though I might have been entitled to.”

