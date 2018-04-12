Mark Aston blasts new RFL disciplinary set-up

Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston has labelled the RFL’s new disciplinary system an “absolute disgrace”, referring to two recent cases involving his players.

The first was an incident in the defeat at Barrow where Raiders prop Alec Susino escaped with a caution for a late hit which has ruled out Castleford loanee Cory Aston for up to two months.

Then Eagles centre Josh Toole was banned for two matches after being found guilty of a dangerous throw in the same game.

Aston said: “It’s an absolute disgrace.

“We’ve got a kid whose out for six to eight weeks, and who the Castleford medical team have said was very lucky not to do his ACL and be out for seven months.

“He was unprotected, the ball has left his hands and the hit is that late that James Bentley has already caught the ball when it happens.

“It’s late, high, and there’s a raised knee, and the verdict is a caution because the contact is ‘inconclusive’.

“What’s inconclusive about a kid being knocked out and sustaining an eight-week injury?

“The Barrow player actually texted Cory afterwards to apologise for it, so what does that tell you?

“Then we have the Josh Toole incident, where he’s lifted a leg but as soon as he realises it’s too high, he lets the player go.

“At maximum it’s a caution – he’s never been sent off in his career. But he gets a grade C and two matches – an absolute joke.

“It’s £250 to appeal that now – I wonder how many appeals they’ve had on that basis this year?”