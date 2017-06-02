Mark Minichiello agrees new contract with Hull FC

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Mark Minichiello has agreed a new one-year contract extension with Hull FC.

The 35-year-old has become a firm favourite of FC fans since joining from NRL side Gold Coast Titans at the start of the 2015 season, and with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, FC have acted and handed the veteran forward a new contract.

It means he will remain with Hull until the end of the 2018 season, taking him through to his 36th birthday and beyond.

BREAKING: Our junior head coach for the day, Reece, has just announced a one-year contract extension for @mminichiello360 #FamilyWeek pic.twitter.com/sPZr0QVc9a — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) June 2, 2017

“I’m really excited to be going around again. I’ve been happy with my form recently and there’s still plenty more I want to achieve with this club before I leave,” he said.

“I feel well, my body is well and mentally I’ve still got that drive to achieve more silverware with Hull FC. I’m really happy here and it was never an option to look anywhere else.

“We set the Challenge Cup as a goal last year and it was great for the club and for myself to win my first piece of silverware, but there’s one pinnacle I’ve not reached and that’s the Grand Final and that’s something I would love to do with Hull FC.”

Hull coach Lee Radford added: “I’m over the moon to keep Mark for another year – it was a no-brainer. He’s still playing well at his age and he’s the model professional for any young rugby league player with the way he looks after his body, which has helped him prolong his career.

“It’s been good for him coming over here and the change of competition has also done him good. It meant an awful lot to him winning his first piece of silverware last year and there was no one more devastated than him in the changing rooms after the loss to Wigan in the play-offs because he realises more than anyone than that those opportunities don’t come round too often.

“He was rewarded last year with the Dream Team selection, which also highlights how consistent he’s been over here.”