Marshall admits importance of Halifax’s triumph over London

Richard Marshall talked up the importance of Halifax’s victory over London after picking up their first win over top four opposition this year.

Fax defeated the Broncos to move within two points of them with a game in hand.

Marshall had admitted his side were in need of a result against top four opposition, having lost their first three outings against the sides currently in the Qualifiers.

And he was a happy man afterwards having seen his side’s efforts turn into crucial league points, despite spending a period of the first half with 11 men.

“We needed to beat someone above us and put a performance in.

“It had a lot of facets to the game that we’d spoken about in the week.

“When you overcome certain amounts of adversity and score points of the back of that you get a lot of confidence.

“I thought the fans were onside today. They really helped us, we mentioned it at half-time. Everyone wants a daunting place to play and I thought it was really good today, and I think the lads deserved that. There’s a lot to sing and shout about but we’ve been here before and we need our best week this week, otherwise, what we’ve done out there will be irrelevant.

“We took our opportunities when we needed to. We’re always confident defensively. We’re far from being perfect but that period after the break was certainly good.”