Marshall and Davies sign new Wigan deals

Wigan Warriors have tied down the young wing duo of Liam Marshall and Tom Davies to new contracts until the end of 2020.

Marshall, 21, signed full-time with the Warriors ahead of the 2017 season and has scored 11 tries in 12 appearances since making his debut in March.

20-year-old Davies spent 18 months in the Wigan Academy and earned a first team contract after a string of impressive performances for the Under 19s. He made a try-scoring debut in the game with Huddersfield in March.

Chairman, Ian Lenagan, said: “The season so far has thrown up a series of challenges with injuries to many First Team players. An injury to one player inevitably gives a chance to another and I think all Wigan fans will agree that both Liam and Tom have taken their chances remarkably well.

“Liam Marshall is testament to the Reserves Team here at Wigan. Not offered a contract at the end of his third year in the Under-19s, the Club were able to retain Liam through the Reserves and now he is one of the top try-scorers in Super League.

“Having only joined the Club in 2015, Tom Davies was technically 18 months behind his peers but he has worked tirelessly and improved greatly during that time to step up to the First Team and play on a weekly basis. Tom and the Coaching Staff deserve great credit for his rapid improvement.

“Both players have shown maturity beyond their years this season and are now ready to challenge for a regular First Team position. We are delighted that both of these young talents will be staying at the Wigan Club.”

Head coach, Shaun Wane added: “I am so pleased that both these young players have committed their immediate futures to Wigan and repaid the loyalty the Club has shown to them.

“Liam has a great skillset and is a very natural player whilst Tom has shown a desire to succeed that I’ve only seen in a couple of players during my career. Most importantly both players love our club, I’m very happy.”