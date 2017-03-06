Marshall bemoans crucial decision in Halifax’s defeat to Toulouse

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall was in disbelief at the officials’ decision to award a controversial try in their defeat to Toulouse.

Greg White was adjudged to have grounded the ball cleanly for Toulouse’ first try, despite appearing to not make contact with the ball.

That levelled the contest at 6-6, with Sylvain Houles’ side eventually winning 12-10 to pick up their first away victory of the season.

After rewatching the footage, the Halifax coach was perplexed by the decision to award the try.

“He didn’t get anywhere near the ball,” Marshall said.

“Neither did we, to be fair, it was a bit of a lottery. But he’s an experienced touch judge and he was right on the mark there and he made the call.”

Despite falling to a third defeat in five games, Marshall insisted that he wasn’t downbeat following the game.

“We were up against it and they were desperate to win away from home, but I can’t question our commitment,” he said.

“I’m not too despondent, I think we’re improving. That was a tough game today, they’re a spirited team, but our skill level needs to improve. We just need to move on, we did that against Batley and I’ll be looking for a response this week.”