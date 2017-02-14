Marshall blasts Halifax for showing a lack of pride

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall is set to lead a thorough investigation into his side’s dismal display against Batley at the weekend.

The Fax chief was left frustrated with his side after they put in a poor performance against the Bulldods, resulting in them suffering consecutive defeats at the start of the season.

Marshall has overseen a terrible run of form stretching back to midway through last season, with the Championship club now on a run of 12 losses in their last 15 games.

After another disappointing performance, Marshall promised supporters that the players would not be let off lightly.

“We can’t brush this one under the carpet, and we won’t do,” he said.

“We didn’t wear the shirt with pride today. Our discipline must improve because it is costing us games with stupid errors.

“There’s a phrase that springs to mind, and that is ‘enthusiasm wins games’. It’s my responsibility to put it right, and I will put it right.

“You ingrain attitudes and positivity through your training and you hope that prevails on the field. Batley played us and we’ve got to take responsibility for that.”