Marshall blasts Halifax for showing a lack of pride

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 14, 2017 13:49

Marshall blasts Halifax for showing a lack of pride

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall is set to lead a thorough investigation into his side’s dismal display against Batley at the weekend.

The Fax chief was left frustrated with his side after they put in a poor performance against the Bulldods, resulting in them suffering consecutive defeats at the start of the season.

Marshall has overseen a terrible run of form stretching back to midway through last season, with the Championship club now on a run of 12 losses in their last 15 games.

After another disappointing performance, Marshall promised supporters that the players would not be let off lightly.

“We can’t brush this one under the carpet, and we won’t do,” he said.

“We didn’t wear the shirt with pride today. Our discipline must improve because it is costing us games with stupid errors.

“There’s a phrase that springs to mind, and that is ‘enthusiasm wins games’. It’s my responsibility to put it right, and I will put it right.

“You ingrain attitudes and positivity through your training and you hope that prevails on the field. Batley played us and we’ve got to take responsibility for that.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 14, 2017 13:49

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions