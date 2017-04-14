Marshall: Bradford are the favourites

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall believes their Good Friday derby with Bradford is ‘more important’ for the Bulls.

The two local rivals lock horns for the first time this season as they renew their rivalry at the beginning of a hectic Easter schedule.

Bradford could move off the bottom of the Championship with a victory that would move them to zero points, while Halifax will be looking to retain their place in the top four following their victory over Dewsbury last week.

However, Marshall insisted that Bradford will be deemed as the favourites for the match, and shifted the pressure on the Bulls ahead of the contest.

“It’s an important game, but probably more important for Bradford, to be honest,” Marshall told TotalRL.

“They want to get to zero points and move up the ladder. They’re desperate for a win, they are at home and they are a different team there.

“I’d say Bradford are the favourites. Especially at home. There’s probably not a lot in it as we’re confident and on good form, but I think we’re going there with a point to prove. We know it won’t be an easy game and there won’t be a lot in it.”

Fax have won four of the last five matches between the two sides, with Marshall’s side earning a reputation for being a side that thrives on the big stage.

However, following underwhelming performances in victories over Swinton and Dewsbury, Marshall now wants to see a consistent performance.

“Bradford-Halifax games, it doesn’t matter where they are, how many points the two teams have, what division we’re in, it’s a big day for both clubs,” he said.

“In terms of big games, we tend to put in a performance. We’re a different team in the bigger games. That’s good, but I want us to be consistent no matter who we play against. We have to put 80 minutes together. We have a reasonable plan and we’ll look to exploit that tomorrow.

“For me as a coach I just want two halves of rugby. Last week we got one and Bradford are far too good to be doing that. We’ll get punished if we do the same.”