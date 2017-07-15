Marshall calls for Halifax to deliver one last push in their quest for fourth

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Richard Marshall has called on his side to use all the adversity they have gone through to finish the job off and make the top four.

Halifax will secure their place in the Qualifiers as early as Sunday if they can better Toulouse’s result at Hull Kingston Rovers.

However, to do so they must overcome a Featherstone side already secure of a top four spot and that has defeated them twice already.

Fax’s well-documented problems this season have included their players taking pay cuts. However, after most stayed loyal to the club and their teammates, Marshall is hopeful that togetherness will guide them to the finishing post.

“The honesty came at the start of the season when they had the opportunity to leave because the club was in trouble,” Marshall said.

“But they stuck with the club and themselves. Adversity galvanises you and challenges are hurdles to overcome. I think for that reason we deserve to make the top four.

“This week is Featherstone who have certainly been the best part-time team in the competition. It would be nice to get one back over them this weekend.

“You can’t hide the reality of the competition and the ramifications of making or not making the four. What we have to do is remember we’re a competitive team.

“If we have belief in our own ability and have faith in the players running either side of you, that goes a long way in sport.”

Following last week’s superb win over Toulouse, Marshall admitted he allowed his players to celebrate, but was keen to bring them back down to earth.

“We did celebrate in Toulouse and had a great time, but we got our feet firmly back on the ground and reminded them the task at hand hasn’t changed.

“We made the light at the end of the tunnel a little bit lighter, but it’s a bit of a way off still.”