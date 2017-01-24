Marshall content despite winless pre-season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax chief Richard Marshall is not concerned by his side’s record in pre-season.

Marshall has seen his side lose all three of their warm-up matches, going down to Featherstone, Widnes and Salford.

However, Fax were more than in the contests against Featherstone and the Vikings before blooding some of the club’s reserve grade players, while they only lost 13-6 to Salford on Sunday, with the Red Devils showing their part-time counterparts respect by going for a late drop-goal to seal the game.

“We improved quite a lot in that game,” Marshall said.

“I thought defensively we were quite good again and limited their chances. Offensively we were better with the ball, we made a couple of line breaks, we should have probably scored at the end and got a draw that would have been a fair reflection of our efforts.”

One of Marshall’s biggest issues to address is their lack of tries, having managed just three scores in three games so far. However, he puts it down to their focus on defence in preparation for the new year, along with a lot of change at halfback during the games.

“We were conceding a lot of tries last year and we’ve gone back to basics with our defence and probably concentrated on that.

“But we haven’t really settled on our combinations yet. We need to get a bit more fluid with the ball.”