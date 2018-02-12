Marshall demands more from Fax despite victory

Richard Marshall believes his side must still improve with the ball despite scoring 30 points in their victory over Sheffield.

Fax recorded five tries in difficult conditions to get their season up and running.

Despite that, Marshall was still left unenthused by his side’s overall skill level as they prepare for the visit of Toronto Wolfpack next week.

“I thought defensively we were up to our usual high standards apart from a blip in the first half,” he said.

“I’m not ecstatic. There is quite a lot to improve on, but I must again commend their efforts.

“We need to be better with the ball, but to score 30 points today in those conditions is a feather in our cap.”