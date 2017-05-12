Marshall finds positives from Halifax defeat

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall believes their defeat to Featherstone will help them in the race to make the top four.

Fax went down 24-12 to Featherstone, ending their Challenge Cup run at the last 16 stage.

Despite that disappointment, Marshall insists it was a game that prepares them well for the run-in of the regular season.

“That was a different level to what we’ve played at in the last five or six weeks and Featherstone have probably been playing at that level all year,” he said.

“Now we know where we need to be. We’ve got some really tough games coming up and I’m hopeful that kickstarts our attitude, resilience and working hard for each other.

“I think Featherstone deserve it, they were better than us on the day. We were being drilled back. If you’re doing that 150 times it takes it out of you and Featherstone controlled us, but I was happy that we made a real good fist of it.”

Marshall was, however, critical of his side’s discipline.

“You don’t practice discipline, you practice technique and we probably need to go to basics and practice that again. There was far too much ill-discipline and it’s something we need to sort out.”