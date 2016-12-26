Marshall to hand chances

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax coach Richard Marshall is expected to give “four or five” of the club’s reserve squad an opportunity to impress against Featherstone on Boxing Day.

Marshall will be without a handful of players, including new signing Rob Worrincy, who has just returned to training following a calf injury.

Will Sharp is suspended, Ben Johnston has now had an injection in his hip and James Woodburn-Hall has a minor ankle complaint.

But Steve Tyrer will feature for the first time since breaking his arm in July in an otherwise strong side.

And among the substitutes are set to be a number of reserves plus possibly one Salford dual-registration player.

Marshall said: “We’re looking to give four or five reserve lads a run with a view to them impressing like the four or five did last season.

“It’s a bit of a reward for the way they’ve been going so far.”

Marshall will also check on Ed Barber, who has an elbow injury that may need minor surgery.

Centre Shane Grady will get his first run out in a Fax shirt, and the likes of Scott Murrell and Ryan Boyle are also set to play.