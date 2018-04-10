Marshall keen for new recruits at Halifax

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall has confirmed the club is continuing in its efforts to sign new players.

Fax have funds available to add a new recruit, with Marshall keen to make a move into the market if the right player becomes available.

That said, Marshall confirmed they weren’t looking for a prop, despite Dan Murray’s loan spell ending and the forward returning to Salford.

Adam Tangata is nearing a return to action having missed the opening months of the season, however Marshall admitted they were looking to recruit in other areas.

“We’re always looking to add and if the right player comes along we’d be stupid not to,” he told TotalRL.

“We are looking and it’s an ongoing basis. We’ve lost Dan Murray who has gone to Salford who was fantastic. We’re not looking to fill that gap due to our fantastic relationship with Castleford and we may get some quality players there.

“Watch this space on that front, I’d say, we’re definitely still looking to improve.”