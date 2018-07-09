Marshall lavish in his praise for Fax – but warns there’s more to come

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall has warned Halifax can still get better after picking up a massive victory in the race for the top four over Featherstone.

Their 34-20 victory over Fev saw Fax leapfrog their local rivals into third and open up a two-point cushion ahead of fifth-placed London.

Fax face a massive trip to the capital to face the Broncos this weekend, but after a convincing victory over Fev, Marshall said his side is completely confident in getting the job done and defying the odds to make the top four once again.

“If we’d have lost today it would have put us under the pump and it probably does the same to Featherstone,” he said.

“We were confident. We’re a confident group and we can control our own destiny. We made the game look very comfortable today.

“As a coach you want perfection, we bombed two, possibly three chances. But we were completing at up and around 90% at times and that’s a lot without the ball. We are getting better. It’s a workmanlike team, and the team deserve all the plaudits.

“At this time of year you want to be at your best. We’re not quite at our best yet but we’re not far off and we’ve got a fantastic spirit.”

Despite being on the backfoot for periods of the game, most notably in the first 15 minutes, Halifax came through those periods. It was a point not lost on Marshall.

“The game is a simple game,” he said.

“However, you’ve got to be able to do several things, which is defend your goal line, we did that with four dropouts consecutively, and take your chances when you get them, and we did that with the next set we had.

“It was very pleasing that we scored some nice points. You need your big players to play in the big games at this time of the season. But we’re a team, it’s never down to one individual and our team was outstanding today.”