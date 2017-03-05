Marshall looking for early bragging rights over Toulouse

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall has called on his side to deal the first blow in the club’s rivalry with Toulouse.

The top-four aspiring clubs will meet on three occasions this season, having been pitted against one another at the Summer Bash.

Marshall’s men go into the contest on the back of two straight victories, while Toulouse are yet to win on the road following defeats to Sheffield and Bradford.

Halifax could go into the top four for the first time this season with a victory, and Marshall has called on his side to continue their recent revival.

“So far the competition itself has been really exciting throughout but for Halifax, we probably didn’t start the season the way we would’ve liked,” he said.

“We did play Batley and Featherstone who made the top four last season, so it could’ve been expected but we look like we’re back on track now and we’re heading in the right direction.

“Toulouse are playing a really nice brand of rugby. The conditions over here haven’t quite suited their style but at home they’re a different team. We’re a good team at home though too and we just need to back up the performance we gave against Sheffield Eagles at home the other week. We don’t want to be the first team for Toulouse to get an away scalp.

“You want to put your best foot forward against a team you’re playing three times in a season, so we definitely want to set down a marker. There’s no easy games in the Championship and this certainly won’t be one of them.”