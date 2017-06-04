Marshall not panicking ahead of Fax’s top four clash with London

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Richard Marshall insists Halifax’s season is not over if they lose to London, but admitted the result is important for their top four aspirations.

Following defeat to Toulouse last week, Fax are two points adrift of the three teams currently occupying the remaining three places in the top four.

Defeat to the Broncos could leave Marshall’s side four points adrift with trips to Featherstone and Toulouse still remaining, along with the visit of Hull Kingston Rovers on the final day of the regular season.

But Marshall insists whatever the outcome on Sunday, his side can still make the top four.

“This is an important game for both teams, but more so us,” Marshall said.

“But all the teams play each other and there’ll be plenty more to go at. Our league form has been very good and although we’ve not been blowing teams away we’ve done more than enough in every game in the last two months to win before the Toulouse game. We’re not judging ourselves on last week or this week if it doesn’t go to plan. I’ve been involved long enough to know there will be twists and turns.

“That said, it is an important game and we want to put a performance in and nail a plan. If we do that we hope it will be enough for us.

“The facts are that there are league points at stake and it is an important one. Emotionally we’re alright and we’re confident in what we’re doing. There are a couple of things against us but we know we can improve on that. If we can get to grips with all of that we’re confident.”

Fax are set to be without James Saltonstall, Ben Heaton and Adam Tangata through injury.