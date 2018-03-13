Marshall offers injury update on Fax ace Tangata

Richard Marshall has admitted Adam Tangata is still some way off a return to action.

The popular prop has missed the start of the season with a foot injury and is still expected to be out beyond the Easter period.

The Cook Islands international was granted time to return home a few weeks ago but has now returned to continue his rehabilitation.

“He’s still got to get the screws removed and then there will still be another four to five weeks after that. We won’t get him back until April at the earliest.”

Tangata is one of Halifax’s biggest stars following some blockbusting performances since joining the club in 2015.