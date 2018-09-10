Marshall proud despite Halifax’s defeat

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall took plenty of positives from the club’s defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Fax fought back from a 24-0 half-time deficit to lost 38-24, outscoring their Super League opponents in the second-half.

While it was a fourth straight defeat, Marshall was still happy.

“We’ve won games this year and I’ve felt worse than this,” Marshall said.

“I was elated towards the end of the game, as a result of our spirit, effort and desire, which is never in question at Halifax, but with last week fresh in the mind, we looked a far better side this time out. I come away very proud and pleased to be associated with that group.

“We lost a couple of key players during the game, and we had I think nine out of the match-day squad who came through our reserve grade side. I think that’s a really good marker for Halifax of the work we’ve been doing in the last two years.

“We said last week that we needed to come here and improve, and we probably didn’t do that in the first half, but they have some outstanding players.

“I’m most pleased about our response. I thought we improved on last week, and I think the pivotal moment was Todd Carney’s 40-20. That just took the sting out of our attack because we were on fire up to that point.

“I think you need a key individual at a key time, and I think they had that today in Todd Carney.”