Marshall seeking more creativity from Halifax ahead of Sheffield clash

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall has called on his side to turn on the style when they host Sheffield on Sunday.

Fax go in search of their first win of the season after a poor attacking display saw them fall to a 20-4 defeat to Featherstone first time out.

Marshall was unimpressed with his side’s attack in that match, and ahead of their first home game of the season, he has demanded more creativity from his team.

“We can’t go panicking because everything we have done in pre-season has been in preparation for the whole season, not one game. At the same time we should have had enough and we have to hit the ground running ahead of this week.

“It’s a really important game for us with our supporters at home trying to create a good atmosphere and get on a roll.

“If we can improve on last week offensively I’ve no doubt we will put on a good show and get the two points, but if we don’t it will be a tough day at the office. The players know what is to be expected, let’s just hope that is enough for us. Sheffield have been a bogey team since I’ve been here and we won’t take them lightly.”

Meanwhile, Marshall also warned his players that failure to perform will result in changes, with the club’s reserve grade players impressing.

“It’s an important game for the players. The reserve grade lads are working hard and they’ve got to be looking over their shoulders.

“It’s a good game for both teams which will make it exciting. They’re a good team, they learn quickly and I expect us to learn some valuable lessons.”

Shane Grady could return for Fax while they will also have James Clare available fro Castleford.