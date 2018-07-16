Marshall upbeat despite Halifax defeat

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall shifted the emphasis straight onto their crucial game with Toulouse after suffering a damaging defeat to London on Sunday.

Fax narrowly missed out as they went down 20-18 to London, a defeat that saw them drop out of the top four.

But with two games remaining, their destiny remains in their own hands. Two victories from their final two games would guarantee them a place in the top four, as they will leapfrog one of Featherstone or London, who play each other on Sunday.

A defeat against Toulouse would leave their aspirations in tatters, but despite the disappointment of their latest defeat, Marshall was positive about their chances of reaching the Qualifiers.

“We’ve just got to win our next two,” he said.

“The table changes all the time. We don’t want any favours, we’ve just got to win our next game and see where we are after that. It will be difficult, they’re a strong team, well coached and they’re flying at the moment. We’re not far off. We’ll be better next week.”

On the defeat, Marshall said: “It was a great game.

“Our first 40 minutes was a bit off from how we prepared and what we were going to do. But this team is amazing to work with and coach and got themselves in a position to win the game and that’s all you can ask.

“You ask for effort and the best. It’s a really challenging place to come and play and I thought we did a fantastic job, it’s just a shame we couldn’t win the game.

“I thought the difference was a bit about the kicking game, I don’t think ours was where it should be, but the effort was above. I’m really proud about that.

“The character has never been in question and it never will be. Our competence can let us down from time to time. It was one of those games that could have gone either way.”