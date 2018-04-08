Marshall: We must beat a top four side

Halifax boss Richard Marshall believes his side must knock off London to prove they are worthy of a top-four finish.

Fax welcome a London side reeling from two defeats over the Easter period, while they registered a Good Friday win over Barrow.

Marshall’s side are unbeaten against sides outside the top four this season but have lost all three of their games against sides currently in the Qualifiers positions.

The Fax chief believes it is pivotal his side notch a win to prove their intent.

“You have to knock one of them off because if your ultimate goal is to make the top four you don’t want to be doing it like we did last season where you have to beat them all in a month.

“It is important you start the season well and London have done that. We have respect for them and what they’re doing, but they’re vulnerable. There’s no doubt about that. No team is bulletproof and they certainly aren’t this week. We’ve got a chance to cause an upset.”

Halifax’s Easter Monday game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Dewsbury, and Marshall wants his side to benefit from the extra rest.

“The rest may have done us some good while they had a tough game. We’re a part-time team against full-time opposition. We tend to raise our game in these matches and we will need to.”