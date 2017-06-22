Martyn Ridyard to stay with Huddersfield for rest of the season

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants have revealed that they have extended Martyn Ridyard’s loan deal with the club until the end of the Super League season.

The 31-year-old was initially at Huddersfield on a month’s loan from Leigh Centurions after debuting against Catalans at Magic Weekend.

However, he has impressed during his time at the Giants so far and will now stay with Rick Stone’s side until the end of the season.

Ridyard will not be eligible to play against parent club Leigh next month, however.

He is expected to feature, however, on Friday night, as Huddersfield look to continue their surge up the Super League table when they face Wigan Warriors.