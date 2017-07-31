Masoe set for Hull KR arrival this week

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed Mose Masoe is on his way to the club after securing his visa.

The former St Helens prop agreed to join the club earlier this month but had not been able to link up with his new teammates as he waited for the green light.

But the final formalities have now been sorted and the Samona international is set to arrive on Tuesday as the Robins prepare for their opening Qualifiers clash with Halifax.

Club chairman Neil Hudgell thanked the Rovers Supporters Group after they paid around £2,000 towards Masoe’s travel costs.

“This is the third time the RSG has played an active role in helping bring new players into the club this season and the second occasion in a matter of weeks.

“We are very grateful for their continued support and I’m sure that like us, the RSG are looking forward to having Mose on board and seeing him run out in a Rovers shirt.”