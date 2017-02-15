Masters Festival at Southampton

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

SOUTHAMPTON SPITFIRES will break new ground in the spring by staging a Masters Festival.

The event will take place on Saturday 6 May at Milbrook RUFC, and visiting teams will be able to camp at the ground overnight.

The Spitfires have thrown out an open invitation to clubs to take part, with an entry fee of £5 per player (plus a further £5 for those who wish to camp).

A Premier Inn is located nearby, as an alternative.

Teams can confirm intended involvement by calling Adie Smith on 077 8395 9044 (email: adiesmith@me.com).