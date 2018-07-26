Mata’utia leaves Leigh for Castleford

The Leigh exodus has continued after Peter Mata’utia completed his move to Castleford.

Mata’utia, widely seen as the Centurions’ prize asset, has joined the Tigers on a three-year deal following the fire sale that has taken place at Leigh this week.

He’s the latest departure from the Centurions, with Bodene Thompson and Harrison Hansen already out of the club and others set to follow.

“I can’t wait to start training with my new team mates,” he said.

“Castleford as a club excites me and I can’t wait to get playing with this team. Everyone I have spoken to raves about this club, about the coaching environment and the passionate fans, and I’m just really excited to pull on a Castleford shirt and experience my first game here.”

Daryl Powell added: “I would like to welcome Peter to our club. He is a player we have been watching all season, he is a quality outside back who can play in different positions, but we have signed him primarily as a fullback. I am delighted with this signing and I look forward to seeing his impact on the group and the team in this season and throughout his contract. I have heard nothing but positive things about Peter and I’m confident he will be an outstanding acquisition for the Tigers.”