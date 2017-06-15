Match officials confirmed for the weekend’s Conference programme
Referees in this week’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s fixtures, and ties in the Rugby League’s Challenge Trophy, are:
Friday 18 June 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Rochdale Mayfield v Siddal – Craig Smith
Saturday 19 June 2017
DIVISION THREE
Oldham St Anne’s v Woolston Rovers – Alan Billington
Rylands Sharks v Gateshead Storm – Simon Ellis
RFL CHALLENGE TROPHY (ROUND 2)
East Leeds v Leigh East – Cameron Worsley
Hunslet Club Parkside v Waterhead Warriors – Mike Smaill
Wigan St Jude’s v West Hull – Denton Arnold
Drighlington v Wigan St Patrick’s – Stephan Lund
Milford Marlins v Featherstone Lions – Gavin Houston
Hunslet Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers – Harry Neville
Leigh Miners Rangers v Ince Rose Bridge – Nick Woodward
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Oulton Raiders – James Jones