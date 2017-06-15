Match officials confirmed for the weekend’s Conference programme

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Referees in this week’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s fixtures, and ties in the Rugby League’s Challenge Trophy, are:

Friday 18 June 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Rochdale Mayfield v Siddal – Craig Smith

Saturday 19 June 2017

DIVISION THREE

Oldham St Anne’s v Woolston Rovers – Alan Billington

Rylands Sharks v Gateshead Storm – Simon Ellis

RFL CHALLENGE TROPHY (ROUND 2)

East Leeds v Leigh East – Cameron Worsley

Hunslet Club Parkside v Waterhead Warriors – Mike Smaill

Wigan St Jude’s v West Hull – Denton Arnold

Drighlington v Wigan St Patrick’s – Stephan Lund

Milford Marlins v Featherstone Lions – Gavin Houston

Hunslet Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers – Harry Neville

Leigh Miners Rangers v Ince Rose Bridge – Nick Woodward

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Oulton Raiders – James Jones