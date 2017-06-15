Match officials confirmed for the weekend’s Conference programme

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson June 15, 2017 06:26

Match officials confirmed for the weekend’s Conference programme

Referees in this week’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s fixtures, and ties in the Rugby League’s Challenge Trophy, are:

Friday 18 June 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Rochdale Mayfield v Siddal – Craig Smith

Saturday 19 June 2017

DIVISION THREE

Oldham St Anne’s v Woolston Rovers – Alan Billington
Rylands Sharks v Gateshead Storm – Simon Ellis

RFL CHALLENGE TROPHY (ROUND 2)

East Leeds v Leigh East – Cameron Worsley
Hunslet Club Parkside v Waterhead Warriors – Mike Smaill
Wigan St Jude’s v West Hull – Denton Arnold
Drighlington v Wigan St Patrick’s – Stephan Lund
Milford Marlins v Featherstone Lions – Gavin Houston
Hunslet Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers – Harry Neville
Leigh Miners Rangers v Ince Rose Bridge – Nick Woodward
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Oulton Raiders – James Jones

