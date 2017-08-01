Matty Smith set for Saints return against Castleford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Matty Smith is set to make his return to action following a horrific eye injury after being named in the St Helens squad to face Castleford.

The England halfback required two operations after a serious laceration of his eyelid in Saints’ defeat to Leeds in July.

Saints chief Justin Holbrook said there was no timeframe on his return following the incident, although hinted he’d be out for a long time. But he will return having missed just three matches, all of which they have won.

Meanwhile, Castleford have made three changes to their 19-man squad for their opening Super 8s fixture with St Helens.

Adam Milner, Larne Patrick and Oliver Holmes have all been recalled, making way for the suspended Kevin Larroyer, Gadwin Springer and Jake Truman.

Castleford squad to face St Helens: 1. Zak Hardaker, 2. Greg Minikin, 4. Michael Shenton, 7. Luke Gale, 8. Andy Lynch, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 11. Oliver Holmes, 12. Mike McMeeken, 13. Adam Milner, 14. Nathan Massey, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 16. Ben Roberts, 18. Matt Cook, 20. Larne Patrick, 21. Joel Monaghan, 23. Tom Holmes, 25. Jy Hitchcox, 34. Alex Foster.

St Helens squad to face Castleford: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 24. Danny Richardson, 28. Regan Grace, 32. Matty Lees, 36. Zeb Taia.