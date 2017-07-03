Matty Smith set for lengthy absence following eye surgery

July 3, 2017

Matty Smith set for lengthy absence following eye surgery

Justin Holbrook has said there is no timeframe on Matty Smith’s return after undergoing surgery on a lacerated eyelid.

Smith was forced to go to the hospital during the club’s defeat to Leeds on Thursday after his eyelid was “ripped open” when his captain, Jon Wilkin inadvertently caught the England international.

The freak injury left Smith covered in blood, with the incident so severe that he has had to undergo an operation.

Holbrook confirmed there would be no timeframe on his return given the gruesome nature of the incident.

“It is a work in progress for him,” Holbrook said.

“There’s no timeframe on him returning, we just want him to be ok.”

It’s the second serious injury Smith has endured this season after missing the start of the campaign with a broken leg.

