Mayfield to host Wests in Challenge Trophy

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Holders Rochdale Mayfield have been handed a plum draw when the first round of the Conference Challenge Trophy takes place in mid-June.

Mayfield, who edged Hunslet Club Parkside in last year’s final, will host West Hull on Saturday 17 June.

Parkside, meanwhile, entertain Leeds neighbours Milford Marlins.

The competition will open with two Preliminary Round ties on Saturday 29 April.

The full draw is:

Saturday 29 April 2017

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Dewsbury Celtic v East.

Saturday 17 June 2017

FIRST ROUND: Ince Rose Bridge v Waterhead; Hunslet Club Parkside v Milford Marlins; Hunslet Warriors v Wigan St Jude’s; Dewsbury Celtic or East Leeds v Saddleworth Rangers or Thatto Heath Crusaders; Dewsbury Moor v Drighlington; Oulton Raiders v Featherstone Lions; Rochdale Mayfield v West Hull; Wigan St Patrick’s v Leigh East.