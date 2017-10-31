McCormack makes four changes as Scots chase another New Zealand shock

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Scotland coach Steve McCormack has made four changes for the Bravehearts’ clash with New Zealand.

Following defeat to Tonga, McCormack has shuffled his cards as they go in search of another shock result against New Zealand, almost a year since they drew with the Kiwis in the Four Nations.

London fullback Alex Walker will start, with Lewis Tierney playing on the wing instead of Hull KR’s Will Oakes.

Oscar Thomas has been recalled to start in the halves, meaning Danny Addy will start at hooker.

As a result, Toulouse’s Andrew Bentley does not feature, while Frankie Mariano and Callum Phillis have been replaced by Jarred Anderson and Bradford youngster, Brandan Wilkinson.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have made seven changes for their clash.

Every player who didn’t feature in the match with Samoa has been called up as David Kidwell prepares to give everyone a chance to impress.

Dean Whare replaces the injured Gerard Beale (broken ankle) in the centre, Jason Nightingale and Peta Hiku are also included while Te Maire Martin comes in at five-eighth and the versatile Elijah Taylor will wear the number nine jersey.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Jordan Rapana, Kodi Nikorima and Wigan’s Thomas Leuluai are the players to be replaced.

Meanwhile, Kenny Bromwich and Addin Fonua-Blake have been drafter in, replacing Simon Mannering and Isaac Liu.

NEW ZEALAND

1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK

2 Jason NIGHTINGALE

3 Dean WHARE

4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI

5 Peta HIKU

6 Te Maire MARTIN

7 Shaun JOHNSON

8 Martin TAUPAU

9 Elijah TAYLOR

10 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES

11 Kenny BROMWICH

12 Joseph TAPINE

13 Adam BLAIR (c)

14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA

15 Russell PACKER

16 Addin FONUA-BLAKE

17 Danny LEVI

18 Thomas LEULIAI

19 Dallin WATENE ZELEZNIAK

20 Simon MANNERING

21 Jordan RAPANA

SCOTLAND

1 Alex WALKER

2 Lewis TIERNEY

3 Ben HELLEWELL

4 Lachlan STEIN

5 Matthew RUSSELL

6 Danny BROUGH (c)

7 Oscar THOMAS

8 Luke DOUGLAS

9 Danny ADDY

10 Ben KAVANAGH

11 Jarred ANDERSON

12 Dale FERGUSON

13 James BELL

14 Kane BENTLEY

15 Sam BROOKS

16 Brandan WILKINSON

17 Johnny WALKER