McCormack picks Scotland side in search of Tonga scalp

Danny Brough will captain Scotland in their World Cup clash with Tonga.

The Bravehearts face a formidable clash against Kristian Woolf’s side, who boast the talents of NRL stars Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo.

Steve McCormack has named Danny Addy in the halves following the late withdrawal of Ryan Brierley, with Penrith’s Lachlan Stein in the centres.

SCOTLAND

1 Lewis TIERNEY

2 Matthew RUSSELL

3 Ben HELLEWEL

4 Lachlan STEIN

5 Will OAKES

6 Danny BROUGH (c)

7 Danny ADDY

8 Luke DOUGLAS

9 Kane BENTLEY

10 Ben KAVANAGH

11 Frankie MARIANO

12 Dale FERGUSON

13 James BELL

14 Callum PHILLIPS

15 Andrew BENTLEY

16 Sam BROOKS

17 Johnny WALKER

TONGA

1 William HOPOATE

2 Daniel TUPOU

3 Michael JENNINGS

4 Konrad HURRELL

5 Manu VATUVEI

6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA

7 Mafoa’aeata HINGANO

8 Andrew FIFITA

9 Siliva HAVILI

10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO

11 Manu MA’U

12 Sika MANU (c)

13 Jason TAUMALOLO

14 Sione KATOA

15 Sam MOA

16 Peni TEREPO

17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILIA