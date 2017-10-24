McCormack picks Scotland side in search of Tonga scalp
Danny Brough will captain Scotland in their World Cup clash with Tonga.
The Bravehearts face a formidable clash against Kristian Woolf’s side, who boast the talents of NRL stars Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo.
Steve McCormack has named Danny Addy in the halves following the late withdrawal of Ryan Brierley, with Penrith’s Lachlan Stein in the centres.
SCOTLAND
1 Lewis TIERNEY
2 Matthew RUSSELL
3 Ben HELLEWEL
4 Lachlan STEIN
5 Will OAKES
6 Danny BROUGH (c)
7 Danny ADDY
8 Luke DOUGLAS
9 Kane BENTLEY
10 Ben KAVANAGH
11 Frankie MARIANO
12 Dale FERGUSON
13 James BELL
14 Callum PHILLIPS
15 Andrew BENTLEY
16 Sam BROOKS
17 Johnny WALKER
TONGA
1 William HOPOATE
2 Daniel TUPOU
3 Michael JENNINGS
4 Konrad HURRELL
5 Manu VATUVEI
6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA
7 Mafoa’aeata HINGANO
8 Andrew FIFITA
9 Siliva HAVILI
10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO
11 Manu MA’U
12 Sika MANU (c)
13 Jason TAUMALOLO
14 Sione KATOA
15 Sam MOA
16 Peni TEREPO
17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILIA