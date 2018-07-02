McDermott disagrees with Leeds sacking

Sacked head coach Brian McDermott believes Leeds’ decision to remove him from his position is the wrong decision.

The Rhinos announced the departure of their most successful-ever coach on Monday after eight seasons as the club’s head coach.

Leeds have pulled the trigger after seven straight league defeats that has left the Rhinos out of the bottom four on points difference.

Yet his departure comes the season after winning the final of his four Grand Finals, which complimented two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders’ Shield and a World Club Challenge triumph.

In a short statement, McDermott said: “I am extremely disappointed this has happened and obviously it is not a decision I agree with. I wish everyone at the club the best and my thoughts will be with the team on Sunday and through to the end of the season.”