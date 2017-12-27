McDermott impressed with debutants as Leeds start pre-season with victory

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds coach Brian McDermott expressed his satisfaction with new signing duo Richie Myler and Brad Dwyer after they made their unofficial debuts in the Boxing Day victory against Wakefield.

The pair made their first starts for Leeds in the festive friendly against Trinity, with both impressing in spells before Myler’s participation was ended by a head knock at the end of the first-half.

McDermott, however, liked what he saw from the former Catalans man. “For a first run out he was good,” he said. “He’s been great in pre-season so far.

“He wasn’t outstanding, but he made sure everybody else played well and that’s what we want the halves to do, ensure everybody else has a good platform to play from. It’s a shame he got knocked out because I thought he was getting more into it.”

Dwyer also caught the eye at hooker, and McDermott believes he will continue to improve as the weeks go on and the new Super League season approaches.

“He is going to be good,” McDermott added of the former Warrington man. “He had lots of energy in defence and he doesn’t need any invites to run.”

Meanwhile, fellow new signing Nathaniel Peteru – who was down to play in the game – did not feature due to a hamstring issue – though McDermott urged caution over the severity of the issue.

He said: “He has had some rumblings with his knee which has caused some sort of hamstring problem, so we’re looking at that. “I think if he’d been forced to play he would have done, but there was no need.”