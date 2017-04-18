McDermott pleased with clinical first-half

By Matthew Shaw April 18, 2017 09:46

Leeds moved joint top of Super League on Easter Monday, and Brian McDermott was satisfied with his side’s display in the first-half.

The Rhinos were ahead 30-6 at half-time, and although Widnes scored three tries in the second-half, McDermott was satisfied with his side’s latest victory.

“We found ourselves in a situation where we were fighting for the game and credit to our players – they showed some maturity and when they got the chance they got over to score a try.

“I won’t get on the players’ backs about the second half – it made it interesting and entertaining – but the most pleasing thing is that we were very good and very clinical in the first half.”

